Kamala ‘controls’ not a ‘lockdown’: tambon deputy chief

PHUKET: Seri Lapmak, Deputy Chief of the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), has clarified that the “preventative controls” brought into effect in Kamala today is not a “lockdown” – people may enter and leave the area freely, but no people are allowed to move into the area until May 15 and any persons wanting to move out of the area must obtain written permission first.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 08:59PM

Officers at one of the checkpoints earlier today (May 5). Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Seri Lapmak, Deputy Chief of the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), has clarified that the “preventative controls” brought into effect in Kamala today is not a “lockdown”. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

“Residents in Kamala and other people are still able to pass through Kamala subdistrict as normal,” Mr Seri stressed.

“Residents in Kamala may move out of the subdistrict, but no people will be allowed to move into the subdistrict until the end of May 15,” he explained.

As for the need for people moving out of the area having to obtain written permission first, Mr Seri said, “We just want to know where they move from and their destination for the record.”

People changing the location of where they are staying within Kamala may do so, but also must first obtain written permission, he said.

Explaining the major checkpoints set up on the coastal road at Nakalay, just north of Kalim, and at Laem Singh at the northern end of Kamala, Mr Seri explained, “This is so that officials can prevent new people from moving into Kamala from other subdistricts, and to screen people as they enter and leave the subdistrict.

“Any new people wanting to move into Kamala, even into temporary accommodation, we will ask them to do that after May 15,” he said.

People will still not be allowed to pass the checkpoint on the coastal road leading into Cherng Talay, Mr Seri confirmed.

“We will not allow people from the Bang Tao area to pass the Laem Singh checkpoint [into Kamala], and will not allow people to drive [from Kamala] into the Bang Tao area,” he said.

Officers stationed in Bang Tao are enforcing the same ban on any travel along the coastal road from Cherng Talay into Kamala, Mr Seri added.

The southbound blockade in Bang Tao was confirmed by Sgt Sutthirak Chuthong of the Cherng Talay Police on Saturday.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/cherng-talay-high-risk-area-lockdown-leaves-west-coast-road-closed-75935.php

The roadblock was set up as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Bang Tao, where Moo 2, Moo 3 and Moo 5 have been declared “red zone” risk areas for the virus.

“No people are allowed to enter or exit those areas except for in case of emergencies or for health officials or other officers to perform their duties,” Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran confirmed on Saturday..

Mr Seri maintained his advice: “Please avoid using the Laem Singh road for now until May 15. Please go another way, which may take longer, but avoiding the ‘red zone’ is better."