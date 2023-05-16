1- Phuket banking on administrative reform
2- Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape
3- Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving
4- Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide
PHUKET XTRA - May 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 16 May 2023, 05:28PM
1- Phuket banking on administrative reform
2- Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape
3- Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving
4- Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide
Have a news tip-off? Click here
As usual, Thais aren't taught to solve problems which results in no one accepting responsibility...(Read More)
Lots of excellent photos of "World Class Phuket" and the state-of-the- art wastewater mana...(Read More)
This will be interesting to see how it all unfolds. I hope the best for the progressive forward move...(Read More)
Yep, here they go...showing their true colors, and looking to keep the Thai people under their thumb...(Read More)
..'We may have to prohibit people from going down the cape', said mr Aroon. Really? And how ...(Read More)
There we go! By coup army people appointed Senators start to create problems. They never did look i...(Read More)
Good on you Kurt, well done for caring about your family. There is no bigger issue in the world toda...(Read More)
No matter what preventative measures you wish to strengthen you will never stop dumb people doing st...(Read More)
The Thai people have spoken. You have been manipulated and dominated by the military and the elites ...(Read More)
Signs is all you can do, more information on rip tides ect warnings....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.