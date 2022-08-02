PHUKET XTRA - August 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 2 August 2022, 05:53PM
Cristy, you're just further demonstrating your lack of knowledge of Phuket beaches. There have b...(Read More)
Christy. I am an Airline Pilot and Kurt is 100% correct. The aircraft should have been evacuated as ...(Read More)
Of course there is going to be an CAAT investigation into this mishap (and likely the US NTSB too,) ...(Read More)
@Nasa12 You copied a comment from BangkokPost. How about writing your own comment next time?...(Read More)
It's good we have sometimes days of heavy rain. Than the lack of underpasses pump check ups/main...(Read More)
christysweet, hold your horses. :-) CAAT already started investigation why captain kept 144 passeng...(Read More)
If the aircraft was in good technical condition, than this disaster is a human error. Pilots get p...(Read More)
--- Phuket Town Pub open at 05:50AM. ---Security guard with a gun, --- 5 Senior officers turn up a...(Read More)
This is why you don't want open drainage ditches running parallel to a runway like Phuket still...(Read More)
No. Read it again, the rule is once an evacuation is ordered by the pilot, it must take no longer t...(Read More)
