British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Proposed power tariff hike ditched

Proposed power tariff hike ditched

BANGKOK: A new higher power tariff is to be postponed following an intervention by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to curb rising living costs, says a source at the Energy Ministry.

natural-resourceseconomicsRussianUkraine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 02:30PM

Electricity towers and power lines are seen at Chatuchak station. Photo: Bangkok Post

Electricity towers and power lines are seen at Chatuchak station. Photo: Bangkok Post

The higher tariff was due to be imposed between September and December this year, but now it will not be increased, reports the Bangkok Post.

The new rate, which had been authorised by the Energy Regulatory Commission, was initially scheduled to be announced yesterday (Aug 1), according to the source who requested anonymity.

The new power tariff was earlier expected to rise to B4.72 per kilowatt hour, up from a rate of B4 between May and August. The fuel tariff (Ft), a key element in the power tariff, is expected to rise to B0.93 per kilowatt hour, up from B0.24.

The planned rise was blamed on higher energy prices following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Global crude oil prices have been increasing since late last year when many countries relaxed measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Demand for oil also increased when Western nations entered the winter period.

A higher power tariff has also resulted from a huge decline in the domestic gas supply from the Gulf of Thailand, causing the country to import more expensive liquefied natural gas.

Gas makes up around 60% of the fuel used to generate electricity in Thailand.

The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has subsidised the power tariff to help relieve pressure on the cost of living, but this has cost it more than B87 billion.

Last month the government gave Egat permission to borrow B30bn from banks to help it deal with the huge financial burden.

Meanwhile, this week the Energy Policy Administration Committee (Epac) is also expected to raise the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as cooking gas.

The LPG price will increase to between B393 and B408 per 15-kilogramme standard cylinder in August and September, respectively, permanent secretary for energy Kulit Sombatsiri said. Mr Kulit is a member of Epac.

The increase is part of the government’s efforts to relieve the burden on the state’s Oil Fuel Fund, which is used to subsidise diesel and LPG prices.

The fund has already run up losses of over B166bn.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flood warning for eight villages in Kamala, Cherng Talay
Phuket officials praised for efforts during BIE Expo inspection tour
Nok Air captain needs to ‘defend’ decision after crash
Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs
US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Kabul drone strike
First monkeypox vaccine batch due later this month
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sword vs gun in Phuket altercation, High-rolling gambling den raid || August 1
Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard
LAAB jabs now available
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, one death
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled
Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach
Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine’s frontline Donetsk
Thai Airways to relaunch Jeddah flights

 

Phuket community
Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Cristy, you're just further demonstrating your lack of knowledge of Phuket beaches. There have b...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Christy. I am an Airline Pilot and Kurt is 100% correct. The aircraft should have been evacuated as ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Of course there is going to be an CAAT investigation into this mishap (and likely the US NTSB too,) ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

@Nasa12 You copied a comment from BangkokPost. How about writing your own comment next time?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs

It's good we have sometimes days of heavy rain. Than the lack of underpasses pump check ups/main...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

christysweet, hold your horses. :-) CAAT already started investigation why captain kept 144 passeng...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

If the aircraft was in good technical condition, than this disaster is a human error. Pilots get p...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

--- Phuket Town Pub open at 05:50AM. ---Security guard with a gun, --- 5 Senior officers turn up a...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

This is why you don't want open drainage ditches running parallel to a runway like Phuket still...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

No. Read it again, the rule is once an evacuation is ordered by the pilot, it must take no longer t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket

 