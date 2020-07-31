PHUKET XTRA - July 31 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com More Covid cases among Thai returnees |:| Boss Red Bull, cocaine, and a dead witness |:| Heavy weather warning for Phuket |:| New Phuket Yacht marina plan gets first public hearing Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 31 July 2020, 07:13PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Oh boy, another mega-resort in an already highly saturated market. Also, it's another massive c...(Read More)
Yeah...great idea. I was just speaking with a mate that has sailed all over the world several times,...(Read More)
Wow, we all knew that this Boss case just stunk to high heaven, but amazingly, it just keeps getting...(Read More)
The Thai fantasies/lies are unlimited. It is hilarious what they can do pop up out of the high hat t...(Read More)
Lalala. please don't encourage the apologists. Always the same comments. "Leave if you don...(Read More)
Doesn't matter how many lifeguards you have if people ignore warnings. Sadly there is no cure fo...(Read More)
Phuket Governor, foreign people will not be impressed how Thai people are treated by Thai on Phuket....(Read More)
There will only be peace when the U.S. and Isreal are wiped out forever....(Read More)
Maybe every weekend should be made a four-day weekend?...(Read More)
While we're on the subject of Nai Harn, could PN find out why the road around the lake remains b...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.