Heavy weather warning for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD has issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and other areas along the Andaman coast, with storm surges waves reaching up to three metres high.

weather

By The Phuket News

Friday 31 July 2020, 09:57AM

Image: Phuket Met

The warning for the Andman coast came as the TMD yesterday issued its “Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Wave over Thailand” weather warning, effective for today (July 31) through next Tuesday (Aug 4).

An active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea is intensifying and expected to develop into a tropical depression and trend to move northwest to the coast of south China, TMD Director-General Somsak Khaosuwan explained in the warning.

The fallout from the low-pressure system will result in heavy to very heavy rain across the country, he said.

“The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf will strengthen. The wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf gets strong with waves up to 2-3 meters and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas.

“All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers. Small boats should keep ashore,” Mr Somsak cautioned.

“People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather updates,” he added.