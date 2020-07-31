Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD has issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and other areas along the Andaman coast, with storm surges waves reaching up to three metres high.

weather
By The Phuket News

Friday 31 July 2020, 09:57AM

Image: Phuket Met

Image: Phuket Met

The warning for the Andman coast came as the TMD yesterday issued its “Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Wave over Thailand” weather warning, effective for today (July 31) through next Tuesday (Aug 4).

An active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea is intensifying and expected to develop into a tropical depression and trend to move northwest to the coast of south China, TMD Director-General Somsak Khaosuwan explained in the warning.

The fallout from the low-pressure system will result in heavy to very heavy rain across the country, he said.

M Beach Club Phuket

“The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf will strengthen. The wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf gets strong with waves up to 2-3 meters and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas. 

“All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers. Small boats should keep ashore,” Mr Somsak cautioned. 

“People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather updates,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Key witness in ‘Boss’ case dies
Pa Khlok bust nets 7,000 meth pills, ice, illegal handgun
Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two large snakes caught at Nai Harn! Six new coronavirus cases in Thailand! || July 30
Two snakes, one venomous, caught at Nai Harn
Bang Tao beach fence under investigation
Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’
More praise for Thailand virus response
Scientist sticks by “Boss” car speed as Deputy PM denies links
Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket
Travel stimulus scheme may run till year-end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29
Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges
Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

 

Phuket community
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

The Thai only suggests they are thinking about outbound travel, either that or are idiots...(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

Aussies,don't get drag in to this,let Donald do what he does best,Bla Bla Horst...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29

must have also been the rising sea temperature ?...(Read More)

Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

Sorry Christy, common sense there Horst ...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

ematt..do you have anything substantial to add to this article instead of your usual bla bla bla ? N...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, I have asked a thai friend how much he would have to pay for the 'trip' you de...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, you see that Governor's appeal meets many deaf Thai ears. This Tuk tuk driver, if c...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Just a reminder to the chronically disgruntled, perpetually alienated, failure-to-adapt crowd postin...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Where is the notorious Thai apologies fraction ? In their hiding spot ? No comments to this article ...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

A hypothetical filler question or Phuket is on path of recovering. The writers not believe that them...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 