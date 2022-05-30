PHUKET XTRA - May 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 30 May 2022, 07:14PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
also,no eating raw meat ! no soi bangla (for a wile) trink beer stay home and take it easy Horst...(Read More)
@Kurt Nothing returns to the sea ? All the "carbage" is Phuket "carbage " ? Re...(Read More)
@JohnC A person died and as usual you keep speculating without having any clue ! Get a life !...(Read More)
@Kurt I bought 4 new cars in the last 12 years. All different brands and in different price segm...(Read More)
Witnessing their behavior on flights from and to Phuket over the past week be careful what you wish ...(Read More)
I guess it's too much to ask for help from those that are taking billions from the pockets of th...(Read More)
Sad case for about 500 ++ employees at Hilton, they will enter 2023 without a job most likely....(Read More)
My last car was a 2000 model but don't all cars today have electric door locks which also might ...(Read More)
Tragic. Condolences. An emergency hammer has a point for breaking glass and a blade for cutting s...(Read More)
Replace the Chinese market with the Indian. High volume, low spending. So long as those all importan...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.