PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30

PHUKET XTRA - May 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 30 May 2022, 07:14PM

Phuket community
Three suspected monkeypox cases in fact herpes, says DDC

also,no eating raw meat ! no soi bangla (for a wile) trink beer stay home and take it easy Horst...(Read More)

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

@Kurt Nothing returns to the sea ? All the "carbage" is Phuket "carbage " ? Re...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

@JohnC A person died and as usual you keep speculating without having any clue ! Get a life !...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

@Kurt I bought 4 new cars in the last 12 years. All different brands and in different price segm...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

Witnessing their behavior on flights from and to Phuket over the past week be careful what you wish ...(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

I guess it's too much to ask for help from those that are taking billions from the pockets of th...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Sad case for about 500 ++ employees at Hilton, they will enter 2023 without a job most likely....(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

My last car was a 2000 model but don't all cars today have electric door locks which also might ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Tragic. Condolences. An emergency hammer has a point for breaking glass and a blade for cutting s...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

Replace the Chinese market with the Indian. High volume, low spending. So long as those all importan...(Read More)

 

