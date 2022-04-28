PHUKET XTRA - April 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 28 April 2022, 05:44PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Wow, reading in 1st & 2nd paragraph about all these high ranking Officials who walk Phuket Airp...(Read More)
To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)
Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)
Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)
So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)
Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)
The whole political system in this country desperately needs a reshuffle as do the laws which still ...(Read More)
Yet the most dangerous vehicle on Thailand's roads is used by thousands daily across the country...(Read More)
There is a lot money to earn by RTP if they do their job according the here mentioned law. How many ...(Read More)
'Fun' is a subjective definition of which- IMO puking, pissing, crapping and polluting are ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.