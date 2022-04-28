tengoku
Phuket road accident blackspots identified

PHUKET: Two intersections have been marked for road-safety improvements following a review of traffic accident blackspots across the island.

transportaccidentsSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 April 2022, 11:48AM

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap said local road-safety campaigns will focus on personal responsibility. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap said local road-safety campaigns will focus on personal responsibility. Photo: PR Phuket

The two intersections are both three-way junctions: one in front of Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town, the other in front of the market near the Koh Siray Bridge.

The intersections were presented for road-safety improvements by Ajarn Siwaphong Thongchuea from Phuket Rajabhat University at a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Road Safety Committee yesterday (Apr 27).

The meeting, held at the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) in Phuket Town, was chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam joined by DDPM-Phuket Chief Udomphon Kan and other officials.

At the meeting is was reconfirmed that during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign during Songkran from April 18-24, Phuket suffered four deaths and 28 people injured (requiring hospital treatment) in 32 accidents.

“Most of the accidents were caused by people’s behaviour, namely driving too fast followed by poor visibility of the road, drunk driving and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

The committee had undertaken a review of the locations where accidents occurred frequently in order to identify specific blackspots, V/Gov Anupap noted.

Four areas were specifically named as areas where accidents occurred frequently:

  • near Silk Tech Service Company on the bypass road (outbound);
  • in front of the Baan Yid SuperCheap store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao;
  • the curve on Luang Pho Chuan Rd (also called Chao Fa Rd 48) in Chalong; and
  • in front of Kathu Municipal School 2

“In each area accidents are mostly caused by personal negligence, not caused by traffic engineering at all,” V/Gov Anupap said.

The committee resolved to work more with local administrations to ramp up road-safety awareness in their areas.

“The aim is to cultivate road safety awareness at the grassroots level without being forced by the government,” V/Gov Anupap said.

“Start by taking responsibility for yourself until it becomes a habit. This will lead to greater efficiency in preventing and reducing road accidents and will benefit society as a whole,” he said.

