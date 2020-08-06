PHUKET XTRA - August 6 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com ’Safe and Sealed’ tourism plan? |:| No plans yet to allow more foreigners |:| Video emerges of cameras removed from shootout gambling den |:| Man arrested for impersonating police in robberies Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 6 August 2020, 06:55PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Oh yeah..."The commissioner said if police had solid evidence that the place operated as a casi...(Read More)
Agreed. Horrible timing for such a huge and massive resort to show up on the market. Smaller guestho...(Read More)
Suvarnabhumi's website reports quite a lot of actual international arrivals and departures, incl...(Read More)
another dose of wishful thinking, who on earth would pay twice the price to be herded to third rate ...(Read More)
SEC2, a electric- and water bill not show or you are Thai or Foreigner. It even can be a bill from ...(Read More)
Where is the 3rd lorry, with another 45 tons of garbage blocks ? Were the lorries not secured to th...(Read More)
How is this unacceptable employers behaviour possible on Phuket? A shameful situation. Phuket Provin...(Read More)
When you see the photo., it is plain thick skin racism/discriminatory/ anti foreign tourist. Time fo...(Read More)
@BigA, a tanker ship with all tanks secured/closed, has always reserve buoyancy, no matter how littl...(Read More)
CaptainJack69, normal foreigners still not allowed to fly in. These repatriation flights are probab...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.