Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gambling den shootout video? When will Thailand allow more foreigners? || August 6

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gambling den shootout video? When will Thailand allow more foreigners? || August 6

PHUKET XTRA - August 6 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com ’Safe and Sealed’ tourism plan? |:| No plans yet to allow more foreigners |:| Video emerges of cameras removed from shootout gambling den |:| Man arrested for impersonating police in robberies Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 6 August 2020, 06:55PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket people petition for debt relief for COVID-affected businesses
Man killed by coconut tree
Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den
Health conference expected to bring 10,000 visitors to Phuket
Man arrested for impersonating police in two robberies
‘Safe and Sealed’ brings hope for tourism revival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother jumps in well to save son! Unpaid Patong workers? 7 new Thailand Covid cases || August 5
Water supply outage to affect parts of Kamala
More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket
Phuket travel roadshow lands B1.3mn in tour packages sold
Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry
Two huge explosions in Beirut kill 78, injure thousands
Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle
Mother jumps into 30m well to save son
Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments

 

Phuket community
Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den

Oh yeah..."The commissioner said if police had solid evidence that the place operated as a casi...(Read More)

Four Points by Sheraton opens 600-room resort in Patong

Agreed. Horrible timing for such a huge and massive resort to show up on the market. Smaller guestho...(Read More)

More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

Suvarnabhumi's website reports quite a lot of actual international arrivals and departures, incl...(Read More)

‘Safe and Sealed’ brings hope for tourism revival

another dose of wishful thinking, who on earth would pay twice the price to be herded to third rate ...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

SEC2, a electric- and water bill not show or you are Thai or Foreigner. It even can be a bill from ...(Read More)

Search resumes for missing people from sunken ferry

Where is the 3rd lorry, with another 45 tons of garbage blocks ? Were the lorries not secured to th...(Read More)

Patong workers file complaint over unpaid salary, no social security payments

How is this unacceptable employers behaviour possible on Phuket? A shameful situation. Phuket Provin...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

When you see the photo., it is plain thick skin racism/discriminatory/ anti foreign tourist. Time fo...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

@BigA, a tanker ship with all tanks secured/closed, has always reserve buoyancy, no matter how littl...(Read More)

More stranded Russians fly home from Phuket

CaptainJack69, normal foreigners still not allowed to fly in. These repatriation flights are probab...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
M Beach Club Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 