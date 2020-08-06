BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Health conference expected to bring 10,000 visitors to Phuket

PHUKET: An annual medical conference that is expected to attract some 10,000 attendees scheduled to be held in Phuket next month, and is hoped to bring another welcome boost to Phuket’s ailing island economy.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 August 2020, 12:56PM

The PHAT delegation at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (left) welcomes PHAT President Praphat Thammawongsa to Phuket yesterday (Aug 5). Photo: PR Phuket

PHAT President Praphat Thammawongsa said the conference was expected to bring some 10,000 people working in the medical industry to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

The news comes after Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew welcomed members of the Public Health Association of Thailand (PHAT) at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 5).

The delegation, led by PHAT President Praphat Thammawongsa, was in Phuket as a part of a location survey for their yearly academic meeting, reported the Phuket office of the Public relations Department.

Dr Praphat explained that the conference will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University in Rassada on Sept 20-22.

The conference is expected to be joined by around 10,000 people working in the medical industry, including hospital executives, public health academics, lecturers, among others, he said.

The conference will focus on the issues concerning medical personnel’s capabilities to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dr Praphat added.

“We also expect Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul to join the opening ceremony,” he said.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“While in Phuket to attend the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to travel in Phuket,” he added.

Governor Narong welcomed the move to hold the conference in Phuket.

“We must thank PHAT for choosing Phuket as the location of the conference. This chance will build confidence among Thai people that Phuket is safe to travel to,” he said.

“Phuket people must prepare to be good hosts and welcome and take care of the medical personnel coming to attend the conference,” Governor Narong said.

 

“They may be tired from fighting the virus, so we want them to take a rest and relax on this beautiful island,” he added.

