Recent Comments

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga It's a constitutional convention in governments that a cabinet minister bears the ultimate responsibility for the actions of their ministry or dep...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Thanks ThePhuketNews, but the both life jackets will not fit for snorkelers and we see a lot of complaints from speedboats and boats operators. The &...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Hi Asterix, we have just been sent them and they have been added to the story....(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga An Interior minister is personal responsible for the issue of a new ID card! Hahaha! Must be a 24/7 job than.Wondering how many Interior Minister a co...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement Harbour Department of Thailand should have provided photos of the models of life jackets that all tour boats must buy to be according to the new regul...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide I know a few very good Thai dive instructors (though very few who don't have dual citizenship). Diving is a safety critical activity, like driving...(Read More)

Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army The Thai Government is doing a good job in not interfering in this internationally one sided shown affair.Some of those "welcome all refugees&quo...(Read More)