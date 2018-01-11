PHUKET: An Australian woman on holiday with her family in Phuket suffered a broken leg in a jet-ski collision off Tritrang Beach, south of Patong, this afternoon (Jan 11).

The accident, with two jet-skis colliding into each other, occurred at 3:20pm, reported Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers at the scene.

“One woman had her left broken in the accident. The other two people injured were both men. One had a sore neck, the other suffered chest pains,” one rescue worker told The Phuket News.

The Phuket News was told the three injured in the collision were an Australian family on holiday together.

Police identified the injured woman as Rentia Reobertson, 48. The two men were identified as Clarence Roberston, 48, and Edward Robertson, 18.

“All three were taken to Patong Hospital,” onerescue worker confirmed.

Tourist Police have been notified of the accident and are responding to the incident, The Phuket News was told.

The collision today raised fears of the scenario nearly a year ago, when Australian tourist Thomas Keating was handed down a two-year suspended jail sentence for reckless driving causing death after a jet-ski collision resulted in the death of his girlfriend, Emily Jayne Collie, 20.

The couple were riding jet-skis near Kata Beach in the late afternoon of Feb 5 last year when they collided in the water at high speed, leaving Ms Collie with severe injuries to her neck and shoulders. (See story here.)