THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: From joking to stabbing? Ship bursts into flames! Powerful ’Pa Prem’ dies at 98... || May 27

PHUKET XTRA - May 27 WANTED: Volunteers to help marine officials |:| Airport cabbie stabs fellow cabbie |:| Ship bursts into flames! |:| Parliament chooses next house speaker |:| Gen. Prem dies at 98 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 27 May 2019, 04:34PM

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

When Phuket RTP starts check at Phuket International Airport to check any taxi and minivan driver or...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Calling adult women "girls" demeans them and that is exactly why it is perpetuated,&...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

Dek, thanks for your sharp reaction, in which you confirm that there is no equal treatment in Thail...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

Amazing things happen in Amazing Thailand. We all know that by experience. Is it not amazing tha...(Read More)

Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

Whatever happened, I doubt the cop could charge him as it happen did not happen on the road... could...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

I'm objecting to a headline, not slang chat at a strip-club. Chauvinists will always defend thei...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Semantics," Christy, have you ever notice you are the only one complaining, and there are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

It was the activities of all these diving companies that destroyed the corals in the first place....(Read More)

Expat health insurance: an alternative in the offing

ok I'm interested ...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

"Immigration told me that my multiple re-entry visa was wrong...."What an amazing story.Tr...(Read More)

 

