PHUKET: An airport taxi driver has been charged for stabbing a fellow driver working for the same company after teasing each other escalated into a full-blown fistfight, which ended when one driver stabbed the other in the chest with a knife yesterday morning (May 26).

tourismtransportviolencecrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 May 2019, 02:15PM

Rescue workers assist Sangworn Panin, 46, after he was stabbed by a fellow driver in front of the office of Phuket Maikhao Sakhu Sakhu Co Ltd, about 500 metres from the entrance to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Sakoo Police

Sakoo Police Chief Col Kittipong Kaikaew confirmed to The Phuket News that the driver stabbed, Sangworn Panin, 46, originally from Pathum Thani, has been released from critical care but remains at Thalang Hospital recovering from his stab wound.

“He is no longer in critical condition, but we have yet to receive an update on his condition,” Col Kittipong told The Phuket News earlier today (May 27).

Col Kittipong explained that police were called to the scene of the stabbing at 10am yesterday (May 26).

Both drivers work for Phuket Maikhao Sakhu Co Ltd (click here), a public transport company which has a concession to pick up passengers at Phuket airport, he added.

“The incident happened in front of the company’s office, located near a mini-mart beside the road about 500 metres from the entrance to the airport,” he said.

At the scene, police and rescued workers found Mr Sangworn had been stabbed once in the left side of chest. Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene, then rushed him to Thalang Hospital, Col Kittipong explained.

“Anucha Wongjit, 36, from Phang Nga, was still at the scene. Police found a knife in Mr Anucha’s bag. He confessed to police at the scene that he had stabbed Mr Sangworn,” Col Kittipong said.

“Witness at the scene told police that the two men started arguing through an online chat app before the fighting started,” he noted.

“Both men arrived at the company’s office. They started pushing each other, and then started hitting each other. Other people at scene tried to stop their fighting, but it continued,” he said.

“Mr Anucha started losing the fight, and used a knife to stab Mr Sangworn once in the left side of his chest,” he added.

Col Kittipong said that at this stage police are still not sure what was said between the men that enraged them into a fight, ending with the stabbing.

“It started out as just joking between them. They chatted and teased each other until they both became angry. They should have calmed down and talked it out slowly. It would have been better,” Col Kittipong added.

Anucha has now been charged with carrying a weapon in a public place and using a weapon to injure another person, Col Kittipong confirmed.

“At this stage we cannot confirm whether Mr Anucha will face any further charges. That we will not be able to confirm until the investigation has concluded,” Col Kittipong said.

“Now that Mr Sangworn is no longer in critical care, we hope to question him soon,” he added.

Additional reporting Tanyaluk Sakoot