THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Freak fish bonanza! Refugee athlete detained? ’No plastic bags’ day! || Dec. 4

PHUKET XTRA - December 4 Refugee athlete detained in BKK |:| Freak fish bonanza at Nai Harn! |:| E-visa to begin, with China |:| ’No plastic bags’ campaign! |:| Resignations over transparency Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 4 December 2018, 06:04PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket roads to close for Bike Un Ai Rak
Phuket honours Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Power outage scheduled to hit Thalang
Karon residents petition Governor over barrier blocking ‘public road’
Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck
Hundreds turnout for Thailand Environment Day Karon Beach cleanup
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach
7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Israel denies abuse! Legal beachfront refuel? Snorkeler slashed! || Dec. 3
Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

 

Phuket community
Login game premier league competition

i think it would better and more fun if....1point for correct prediction (win,lose or draw) and 2poi...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Another good for nothing regulation/law thing. Just a thai face and 'show-control' thing. ...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

That is the whole point of the article to give farmers the means to research for themselves and to p...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

And how do you know all this?...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

Easy to say, hard to prove without any evidence...which is the norm on here. Just say what you want ...(Read More)

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Best fill us in on the applicable quotas for each of the species caught and of the numbers actually ...(Read More)

Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck

Truck pulling out sounds about right, car travelling at high speed also sounds about right, they alw...(Read More)

7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day

I guess the message didn't get out to the 7-11s in kamala. They were happily handing out bags ye...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

“...The ministry should roll out lavish measures only when crises come,” said Mr Nipon..." ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Thaksin was the only Prime Minister in Thailands' history to ever win re-election and still to t...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Go Air

 