7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day

PHUKET: Major retailers across the country, including Phuket, will not be handing out plastic bags today as part of a campaign to reduce plastic-bag use to mark Thai Environment Day today (Dec 4).

Tuesday 4 December 2018, 11:00AM

Major retailers across the country, including Phuket, will not be handing out plastic bags today as part of a campaign to reduce plastic-bag use to mark Thai Environment Day today (Dec 4).

Major retailers across the country, including Phuket, will not be handing out plastic bags today as part of a campaign to reduce plastic-bag use to mark Thai Environment Day today (Dec 4).

Instead, people today are urged to bring their own bags – preferably made from fabric.

The main purpose is to reduce the amount of plastic bags used, and hence the staggering volume of plastic bags that are not properly disposed of.

“This is a major environmental problem in the country at this time,” the government admitted in a statement issued through the Public Relations Department Region 5 office yesterday.

Under the campaign, organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment all participating stores, shopping centres and minimarts – including 7-Eleven, Tesco, Central, Big C, Robinson, B2S and PowerBuy – will not be handing out plastic bags today.

 

 

