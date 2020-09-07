PHUKET XTRA - September 7 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept. 26 |:| Phuket reopening delayed |:| National parks to close annually? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 7 September 2020, 05:49PM
Kurt,you are confirming your status as "Complainer in chief" again.If officials don't ...(Read More)
"A bit over the hill..." What ? Lol !...(Read More)
They are being invited to extend their visas if their route home is blocked by no flights - there ne...(Read More)
@lLALALA/ThorFinger Government ordered mass tests are free, but same as in many other countries ...(Read More)
Says a lot when 'Prab the Scion' is involved. No doubt he mentioned 4am opening AGAIN....(Read More)
On what base are Thai Embassy staff around the world handing out 'Certificates of Good Health&qu...(Read More)
@JohnC. It was a type error. What supposed to be 'does he" became "doe she". Bu...(Read More)
Encourage the tourists here to stay, at least to the end of the year as Malaysia is doing. We are CO...(Read More)
@HubertK, It is not a complain. It is noticing that Thai returning from overseas get tested, and a m...(Read More)
Hubert K...yes testing in a country with such a worldclass healthcare system as claimed by the autho...(Read More)
