Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

THAILAND: The Immigration Bureau has urged foreigners to renew their visas before the end of an exemption which falls on Sept 26.

immigrationCOVID-19Coronavirustourism
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 September 2020, 09:33AM

Short-term and long-term visa holders must contact immigration offices. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Short-term and long-term visa holders must contact immigration offices. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau Sompong Chingduang said foreigners in the kingdom should contact immigration offices early to avoid overcrowding close to the deadline.

Thailand earlier announced an exemption for foreigners whose visas expired so they could legally stay in the country until Sept 26, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short-term and long-term visa holders must contact immigration offices. When the visas are renewed by Sept 26, the validity of the renewed visa would start from Sept 27, he said.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong said all short-term visa holders must leave the country by Sept 26.

QSI International School Phuket

For those who cannot leave, due to flight unavailability or COVID-19 pandemic in their home country, they would need certification from their embassy or consulate for submission at an immigration office in their local area.

For the 90-day report requirement, all foreigners are required to report and inform the bureau of their residences by Sept 26, he said.

More information can be found at www.immigration.go.th.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 06 September 2020 - 13:19:10 

The online 90 day reporting has not worked for over a month.  Now what.?
We were told to not go to the immigration office until after 15 September.
Is there a new announcement coming?
I understand this whole thing is a mess, but, why make it so much more so with contradicting statements and no long term procedures?

Svcoquette | 06 September 2020 - 13:15:31 

Why not extend all VISAs with the provision that extension fees (1900 Baht/month) will be collected upon exiting Thailand. No long lines at immigration every month, less hassle for tourists and officials. Keeping the tourists you have is easier than encouraging new ones. Do both. We spend about 50,000 Baht/month and you want us to leave? Malaysia has extended all VISA s until 31 Dec.

Myself | 06 September 2020 - 12:28:55 

@Kurt That´s not true. There are a lot of flights out of the country. Airport in Bangkok is not blocked.

Kurt | 06 September 2020 - 11:16:33 

A Tha Pol Gen. tells short time visa people to leave before 26 Sept. How, general? Thai Government has closed land borders indefinitely, and blocked international flying till beginning October. This whole matter is a Thai-Thai parade. To idiot for words to ask foreign embassies letters for how Thai Government handles matters with these different Thai time framing. Time Thai synchronise.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a ‘reborn’ Wuhan
Authorities call for Phuket confidence
Phuket reopening delayed
Authorities refine virus strategy
Deputy Interior Minister visits Surin Beach development project
New scheme aims to raise the standard of Phuket taxi services
WHO tempers quick vaccine hopes
COVID-19 measures reimposed in Phang Nga
CCSA stumped over virus case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unlimited tourist extensions? Prisoner is first Covid-19 case in 100 days! || September 4
Four covid cases, three pubs closed after local transmission
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Villagers protest new Phuket shipyard
Phuket police train for public assembly, crowd control
TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card

 

Phuket community
Authorities call for Phuket confidence

“I am confident in the Thai public health system being able to control and prevent any spread of C...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

bahahahahahahaaaa...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

The online 90 day reporting has not worked for over a month. Now what.? We were told to not go to ...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

Why not extend all VISAs with the provision that extension fees (1900 Baht/month) will be collected ...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

A lot of peptalk, but not bring help for suffering Phuketians during his unneeded travel to Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Probably when a general large Thai Covid testing program takes place there will be many positive tha...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

@Kurt That´s not true. There are a lot of flights out of the country. Airport in Bangkok is not blo...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

blah, blah, blah, ready to welcome back the dirty farang are you? idiot...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

obviously this plan was doomed to fail as the nationalities allowed in either cannot travel or are a...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Here we go As I wrote yesterday to expect Thailand to shuffle the October re-opening forward with 1 ...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket

 