British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners allowed extensions, Bangla Rd fire drill includes 100’s || August 19

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners allowed extensions, Bangla Rd fire drill includes 100’s || August 19

PHUKET XTRA - August 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By The Phuket News

Friday 19 August 2022, 07:35PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill
Phuket Town police hunt beer thief
Bangla nightlife venues hold mass fire drill
Irate Thai tourists seek tour refunds
Europe divided over banning Russian tourists
New bill outlines limits on ganja use
Scheduled blackout to hit Phanason housing estate in Thalang
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 4am Closing times coming soon? Elephant turns on Mahout || August 18
Truck overturns rear-ended by Camry on Phuket’s main road
Phuket looks to tackle teenage pregnancies
Man, woman injured as car slams power pole
Phuket officials order fire safety checks
Navy brings ashore injured cargo crewman
Phang Nga mahout killed by elephant
WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife venues hold mass fire drill

Were the exits locked and blocked as they usually are? ...(Read More)

Phuket looks to tackle teenage pregnancies

Some Years ago I had a vasectomy so I wouldn't have children. When I got home afterwards, they ...(Read More)

Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

Will the early warning buoys out in the Andaman be working? ...(Read More)

Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

Does this mean the tsunami warning sirens will be working? ...(Read More)

Phuket Town police hunt beer thief

Silly beer thief. RTP catch him within 24 hours. 'Funny' crime doing. Unless it is a misun...(Read More)

New bill outlines limits on ganja use

This will not be the last bill. More relaxing bills will follow when the Officialdom panick dust has...(Read More)

Irate Thai tourists seek tour refunds

Do I understand correct that this is a article about illegal Thai business and Thai cheating Thai? H...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife venues hold mass fire drill

So, as 'key factor' in Tiger Discotheque was recognized, are all Phuket indoor night spots a...(Read More)

Phuket looks to tackle teenage pregnancies

Solution is simple. Start giving good sexual education in Mattayon-1. Classes with slides, film mate...(Read More)

New bill outlines limits on ganja use

2 separate people making stuff up?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 