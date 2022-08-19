Tengoku
Bangla nightlife venues hold mass fire drill

PHUKET: Hundreds of nightlife staff joined a mass fire evacuation drill on Bangla Rd in Patong yesterday (Aug 18) in response to the devastating fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Chon Buri that has killed 19 people.


By The Phuket News

Friday 19 August 2022, 10:15AM

The event on Bangla Rd simulated a fire breaking out at the Illuzion nightclub, with “patrons” leaving the club through the fire exits and fire response teams entering the building to douse the flames.

The simulation included the recovering of 10 “victims” from the scene. A triage tent was set up on Bangla Rd, where medical teams were on hand to treat the “victims”, who were also transported to Patong Hospital.

The event was overseen by Phuket Vice Governors Pichet Panapong and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, along with Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, police and other officials.

Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul explained that the fire drill was organised as a direct result of the Mountain B nightclub fire in Chon Buri on Aug 5.

Of note, Wednesday marked 10 years since the Tiger Discotheque nightclub fire on Bangla Rd that killed four people and injured 11 others in the early hours of Aug 17, 2012.

As with the Mountain B fire, a key factor in the Tiger Discotheque fire was that decorations and foam panelling in the nightclub acted as an accelerant for the fire. Flames spread very quickly throughout the club and thick toxic smoke quickly overpowered many of the people inside.

“Kathu District Office and Patong Municipality, with the cooperation of the nightclub owner, jointly organised this fire drill and fire evacuation drill in order to prevent an incident like the case of Mountain B fire and to campaign for people to be aware of the loss from fire, and thus create safety awareness among people, as well as being prepared to deal with fires that may occur,” Mr Siwat said.

Vice Governor Anupap warned that some fires are unpreventable, and that the general public and business operators must be prepared in case of fire.

Patong was especially important for fire safety, he added.

“This is an important economic area with many buildings, shops and services. To cope with various accidents, in both prevention and response, the government must regularly join with all sectors in campaigning and raising awareness of fire safety.

“We must create a culture of awareness of safety among people in the area as well as to build confidence for tourists to continue,” he said.

Kurt | 19 August 2022 - 10:37:54 

So, as 'key factor' in Tiger Discotheque was recognized, are all Phuket indoor night spots after 10 years now free of styrofoam decoration and foam panelling? V/G can 'order' unannounced fire spot checks, check or fire exits are not locked, to increase the so needed prevention and safety.

 

