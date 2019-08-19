-
The Transport Ministry is pressing ahead with its plan to raise the speed limit on four-lane roads to 120 kilometres per hour,
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered officials to get tough on road safety violations following a tragic accident which claimed 11 lives in Sa Kaeo province on Sunday.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the "national dugong masterplan"
The first marijuana clinic has opened at a state hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
