Couple arrested for spate of Phuket burglaries, B600k in stolen items recovered

Couple arrested for spate of Phuket burglaries, B600k in stolen items recovered

PHUKET: Thalang Police today presented to the press a couple arrested for a spate of burglaries across central Phuket. The couple have been charged for nine break-ins, and stealing items with a reported value of B600,000 as well as 16 bank cheques to the value of B2 million.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 August 2019, 04:59PM

The couple had committed nine break-ins and stolen more than B600,000 in jewellery and other items, said Thalang police Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The couple had committed nine break-ins and stolen more than B600,000 in jewellery and other items, said Thalang police Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chaiyo Liamsai, 22, from Ubon Ratchathani, and Wanpen Chuchay, 23, from Ranong, were arrested at a rented room in Baan Ya, in Moo 6, Srisoonthon, Thalang Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan told the press this morning (Aug 17).

Officers learned their whereabouts after checking CCTV surveillance camera footage at the scene of the crimes and CCTV cameras that helped track the suspects as they made their escape by motorbike.

In total, police recovered two gold necklaces, a diamond necklace, two gold rings with diamonds, a pair of golden earrings with diamonds, three gold pendants with diamonds, 17 watches, nine cameras, five mobile phones, a large collection of amulets, three laptops, multiple wallets and many other items, including Including 16 bank cheques, Col Theerawat said.

Chaiyo, who worked as an aluminum technician, and Wanphen, who performed services as a spirit medium, had committed at least nine break-ins, Col Theerawat said.

Together the couple would monitor a prospective victim's house, and then break in by using a screwdriver to force open a window while the owners were not at home, he explained.

The couple were brazen, committing break0ins during the day and night, Col Theerwat said.

Wanphen told police that she needed B600,000 to have an operation to remove cysts from her uterus, he added.

The victims from the nine break-ins had come to the police station and identified their stolen property, Col Theerawat said.

However, some items remained at pawn shops, he said.

Both Chaiyo and Wanphen were charged with possession of Category 1 drug for methamphetamine (ya bah)and crystal meth (ya ice), noted police – though the amount drugs seized was not reported.

The couple have also been charged with jointly committing robbery at night by causing damage to property and using a vehicle to commit the crimes (a separate charge in Thailand), Col Theerawat confirmed.

