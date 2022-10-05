1- Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night
2- Unsafe abortion prevention added to national healthcare system
3- Restaurants cautioned over 10% service charge
4- Phuket to host Spartan APAC Championship
PHUKET XTRA - October 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 5 October 2022, 05:22PM
