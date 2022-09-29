British International School, Phuket
Phuket to host Spartan APAC Championship

Phuket to host Spartan APAC Championship

FITNESS: It has been confirmed that the “Spartan APAC Championship” will be hosted at Blue Tree Phuket on the weekend of November 26-27, with more than 5,000 Thai and foreign athletes anticipated to participate.

FitnessRunning
By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 September 2022, 03:15PM

The announcement was made at a press conference at Blue Tree Phuket yesterday (Sept 28), jointly organised by the Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Phuket Province.

Founded in 2007, Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from 3 miles to marathon distances. It is said to be the world’s largest obstacle and endurance race and events are held regularly in cities worldwide.

The Phuket event in Novemeber will include activities such as off-road running, mud wading, zip-lining, net climbing and wall climbing. The competition will be divided into four categories: Super distance 10km including 25 obstacles, Sprint distance 5km including 20 obstacles, Spartan Kids distance up to 3km and Hurricane Heat team competition.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong said at the press conference that with expansive grounds of over 500 rai and unique facilities catering for sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Blue Tree Phuket offers the perfect destination to host such an event.

Anupap Vejvanichsanong, Vice President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) stated that comprehensive preparations would be made to ensure the event is an overwhelming success. He explained that collaboration with the Phuket Tourism Association and other related agencies would be implemented to fully cater for the visiting athletes and their guests while here.

Sinea Phuket

Mr Anupap added that already more than 5,000 rooms have been reserved at the Midas Grand Hotel in Surin, which is serving as the official hotel partner of the event. It is less than a 10-minute journey from the Blue Tree venue and free shuttle bus transportation will be put on for everyone involved with the event who is staying at the hotel. He further explained that additional hotels to be designated especially for visiting athletes and their guests will be confirmed in due course, likewise official gym, physio and other partners.

Paolo Randone, Deputy Managing Director of Blue Tree Phuket, promised that the venue will provide an unforgettable experience for both participants and observers. He explained that it will be the first event of its kind in Asia divided into six main zones: Zone 1 will be the welcome and hospitality area; Zone 2 will be designated for Spartan race pack collections; Zone 3 will host the Spartan Expo and Oasis Cafe; Zone 4 will incorporate the Amazing Thailand Spartan “Beat on the Beach” Festival which will see well-known national and international artists and DJs performing at a concert on the evening of Nov 26; Zone 5 will host the Spartan Premium Lounge and Zone 6 will have the Spartan Obstacle Festival.

Pattanachai Singhawara, Director of the Southern Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said, “This competition reinforces Thailand’s success in hosting mega events. Spartan is world-renowned with a large and enthusiastic following and the Phuket event can carry on the success achieved at the event held in Chiang Mai last month.”

The Chiang Mai tournament was held at Huay Tueng Tao from Aug 12-14, part of the Spartan’s Southeast Asian series.

Further information can be accessed via the Spartan Thailand Facebook page or webiste at www.spartan.com.

