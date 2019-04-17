THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal zipline fall! B60Mn up in Patong smoke? Doggie paddling miracle! || April 17

PHUKET XTRA - April 17 Dog paddles to safety in the sea! |:| Major problems with seasted off Phuket? |:| B60Mn in damages after Patong fire |:| Fatal zipline fall! |:| Gang brawl at hospital Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 17 April 2019, 01:07PM

 

 

Phuket community
Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

On photos we can see part of the boat of the italian man tugging the fisherman boat. And we can see...(Read More)

Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows

So far, no reservoirs & ponds dredging. Guess it is complicated 'budget-wise'( such work...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Never look back, never learn

Are the more than 200 boats -about half the Phuket fleet - that last year failed the inspection, tod...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

"Actually photos show the Italian man was rescuing/saving thai man and his boat" What phot...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Actually, photos show the italian man was rescuing/saving thai man and his boat. Complete according...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Khun D. reaction; Well, it are always thai Officials who talk about 'being fair'.The opposit...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

A shame Insp K can't take a holiday like everyone else! Anyone who believes the stats I have a n...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Another news source is saying the fisherman is 45 years old. Which is it, 74, or 45? Also, it looks...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Dear Lord,please send rain or an armada of water tanker ships,so that this constant nerve wrecking m...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Doesn't look like "same category"of boats to me.Maybe a real expert could give the ans...(Read More)

 

