Fire in Patong amid Songkran celebrations

PHUKET: Fire broke out at a shop near the Patong beachfront this evening (Apr 12) while thousands of tourists engaged in water fights amid the Songkran Thai New Year celebrations.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 April 2019, 08:29PM

Police are urging motorists to avoid Thaweewong Rd along the Patong beachfront so that emergency vehicles can access the area.

Initial reports indicate that the fire started at a shop on the beachfront road near the street that leads to the Patong Tower Condo building.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just after 7:30pm.

So far no injuries from the fire have been reported.

Patong Police are at the scene.

"We had to close Bangla Rd to allow two fire trucks to get through to access the fire," a Patong Municipality firefighter explained to The Phuket News.

"Now, the fire has been brought under control. I cannot confirm if anyone was injured just yet," the firefighter added.

"We believe the fire might have started from an electrical transformer on a power pole in front of the shop," he added.

 

 

