PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal 1st responders brawl in BKK streets, Phuket crash claims 2 lives || April 20

PHUKET XTRA - April 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 20 April 2022, 05:32PM

Phuket community
Endemic switch on track

'Herd immunity', greatest public fooling one can imagine. Shame on those who propaganda it. ...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

Hope the mafia doesn't come around to teach him a lesson......(Read More)

Phuket marks 155 new COVID cases, one more death

PN reports 1 death yesterday, however the Bangkok Post reported 5 deaths in Phuket yesterday. So, w...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured

no mentioning a compare to last year's or , farang / Thai ? must be a very bad outcome for Tha...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

A shame others don't have his mindset. The rest drag his efforts down and the serial whingers tu...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

A great man! Good thinking of him. 300 fare- + tips of souvenir shops. He should train colleagues in...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

This cheap tuk tuk tour scam has been going on forever. On my first trip to BKK back in the 80'...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Without traffic lights are U-turn locations ( as shown on photo) deadly at 3-4 lane roads, which you...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Watch for similar incidents on the Ban-Don/ Thalang road aka buffalo alley now under construction a...(Read More)

Endemic switch on track

Thailand skipped test obligation prior flying to Thailand. That is dumb. Singapore keep demanding th...(Read More)

 

