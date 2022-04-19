Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Two men ‒ one 50 years old, the other 74 ‒ have died after a collision at speed between the two motorbikes they were riding on the main road from Pa Khlok to the Heroines Monument earlier today (Apr 19).

accidentsdeathtransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 April 2022, 04:44PM

The collision was recorded by CCTV. Image: Thalang Police

Lt Col Pongpipat Khamchumpoo of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the U-turn in front of Wat Sopon Wanaram (Wat Pa Khlok) on Route 4027, at 10am.

Police along with Pa Khlok municipal rescue workers and an EMS Unit from Thalang Hospital arrived to find a heavily damaged Phuket-registered Honda Dream motorcycle in the leftmost lane of the westbound side of the road.

Its driver, Somchoke Chaidam, 50, was lying face down in the middle of the road. Mr Somchoke died from his injuries at the scene, Lt Col Pongpipat said.

Halfway across the westbound lanes was a Phuket-registered Honda Wave motorcycle with a sidecar. Its driver, Saengthong Karuna, 74, was critically injured.

Rescue workers administered emergency first aid and rushed Mr Saengthong to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt Col Pongpipat confirmed.

From CCTV footage at the U-turn, police confirmed that Mr Somchoke was driving towards the Heroines Monument at speed when the accident happened.

As Mr Somchoke approached the U-turn, Mr Saengthong, who was initially heading eastwards, began his U-turn from the opposite direction, cutting across the path of Mr Somchoke.

Mr Somchoke was unable to avoid colliding into Mr Saengthong’s sidecar.

The CCTV footage showed Mr Somchoke crashed into Mr Saengthong, then was launched into the air. He landed on the road head first. He was wearing a helmet, but not a full-face safety helmet.

Police have included the CCTV footage as evidence in their investigation into the accident. Police have yet to determine whether any legal action will be pursued, Lt Col Pongpipat said.