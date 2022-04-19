tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Two men ‒ one 50 years old, the other 74 ‒ have died after a collision at speed between the two motorbikes they were riding on the main road from Pa Khlok to the Heroines Monument earlier today (Apr 19).

accidentsdeathtransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 April 2022, 04:44PM

The collision was recorded by CCTV. Image: Thalang Police

The collision was recorded by CCTV. Image: Thalang Police

Lt Col Pongpipat Khamchumpoo of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the U-turn in front of Wat Sopon Wanaram (Wat Pa Khlok) on Route 4027, at 10am.

Police along with Pa Khlok municipal rescue workers and an EMS Unit from Thalang Hospital arrived to find a heavily damaged Phuket-registered Honda Dream motorcycle in the leftmost lane of the westbound side of the road.

Its driver, Somchoke Chaidam, 50, was lying face down in the middle of the road. Mr Somchoke died from his injuries at the scene, Lt Col Pongpipat said.

Halfway across the westbound lanes was a Phuket-registered Honda Wave motorcycle with a sidecar. Its driver, Saengthong Karuna, 74, was critically injured.

Rescue workers administered emergency first aid and rushed Mr Saengthong to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,  Lt Col Pongpipat confirmed.

From CCTV footage at the U-turn, police confirmed that Mr Somchoke was driving towards the Heroines Monument at speed when the accident happened.

As Mr Somchoke approached the U-turn, Mr Saengthong, who was initially heading eastwards, began his U-turn from the opposite direction, cutting across the path of Mr Somchoke.

Mr Somchoke was unable to avoid colliding into Mr Saengthong’s sidecar.

The CCTV footage showed Mr Somchoke crashed into Mr Saengthong, then was launched into the air. He landed on the road head first. He was wearing a helmet, but not a full-face safety helmet.

Police have included the CCTV footage as evidence in their investigation into the accident. Police have yet to determine whether any legal action will be pursued, Lt Col Pongpipat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Politico faces a mountain of sex assault allegations, Millions in fake merchandise || April 19
Phuket readies for Thailand Travel Mart 2022
Russia unleashes offensive into east Ukraine: Zelensky
Endemic switch on track
Phuket marks 113 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National Songkran travel claims 278 lives on roads
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cops transferred amid investigation into hotel parties || April 18
Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured
Phuket fake goods raids net B50mn in merchandise
Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted
Phuket scoops B3bn in Songkran tourist cash
Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires
Phuket British expat arrested for sex assault on boys
Danger day six sees 28 killed, 246 injured in 241 road accidents
Work from home to prevent uptick after Songkran, dept says

 

Phuket community
Endemic switch on track

No problem. With around 100 +/- dying every day from COVID, let's just bury our heads in the de...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

---Would lead to Gear Conflict as the idiots are totally incapable of interpreting satellite informa...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

All comments below are Null & Void. @Kurt: The quota system does not work. Stolt Sea Farm, a No...(Read More)

Endemic switch on track

I was injected with 2 x Astrazenica after PM ScoMo cancelled my flights & had 2 x Moderna jabs i...(Read More)

Phuket marks 113 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@ThorFinger, give 'incubation time' chance to 'work out' your question. Than we will...(Read More)

Phuket marks 129 new COVID cases, one more death

@BobTB, 1 week Songkran Rd casulties and Covid-19 are 2 different 'portfolios'. Songkran Roa...(Read More)

Phuket marks 113 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Thor finger @ if they do materialise it will be up north As people go Home to families - if we were ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted

Phuket Governor, head shaven. Is that a unspoken show of solidarity with the "Big Five", P...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured

The only reason people aren't speeding is it's impossible. Never seen traffic backed up so...(Read More)

Phuket marks 113 new COVID cases, no new deaths

So where are all the increased cases due to our great sangkran parties? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 