PHUKET XTRA - June 4 Phuket upgrades coming soon? |:| Insurgents offered ’training’ |:| Takes selfie, falls off rocks |:| Phuket dengue figures |:| Car rolls, driver alive Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 4 June 2019, 05:50PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
TRUE NEWS Where is the B16 billion as most of dive centers and dive boat operators are struggling t...(Read More)
"use 0.5 lane for the light rail tram" LOL !That would make it a light rail tram for draws...(Read More)
Forced from moving from right lane to the left lane. Is that a stretch were the right lane ends and ...(Read More)
Looks like the lifeguards are being very careful, and spending plenty of time cleaning and dressing ...(Read More)
Wrong example, Dek. Derailing a opinion with just gripping 'cigarettes'? Quite funny, in man...(Read More)
A alarming message mr Jerren (ISLA) is giving to people on Phuket ( residents and tourists!) about ...(Read More)
B400 for totaling a car- that will teach him!...(Read More)
What a load of crap. "Remarkable upgrades in infrastructure"???? Let's review....Raw s...(Read More)
" King Power more expensive than anywhere else in the world"So I guess the"African&qu...(Read More)
I can't share your enthusiasm I'm afraid. The baht has never been so strong, the place never...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.