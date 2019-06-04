THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Falling during selfie! ’Training’ insurgents? Phuket upgrades ’soon’? || June 4

PHUKET XTRA - June 4 Phuket upgrades coming soon? |:| Insurgents offered ’training’ |:| Takes selfie, falls off rocks |:| Phuket dengue figures |:| Car rolls, driver alive Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 4 June 2019, 05:50PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four men charged with murder following discovery of decomposed body
Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists
Phuket 7-Eleven manager gifted B5k reward for returning wallet to Chinese tourist
Phuket surf danger: the calm before the storm
Russian woman injured in selfie-taking fall on rocks
Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road
Upgrades tipped as Phuket mulls new town planning rules
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Family brings escaped convict back! Fire at Chatuchak Market! False killer whale sightings! || June 3
Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online
Phuket Gov leads blessing ceremonies for Queen’s birthday
Body found at Ao Yon believed to be missing spirit medium
Phuket man arrested after five years on the run for drugs, guns
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other
Phuket Regional Blood Centre mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations
Teenager dies in close-riding collision

 

Phuket community
Tour operators want better marine protection system

TRUE NEWS Where is the B16 billion as most of dive centers and dive boat operators are struggling t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

"use 0.5 lane for the light rail tram" LOL !That would make it a light rail tram for draws...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

Forced from moving from right lane to the left lane. Is that a stretch were the right lane ends and ...(Read More)

Russian woman injured in selfie-taking fall on rocks

Looks like the lifeguards are being very careful, and spending plenty of time cleaning and dressing ...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

Wrong example, Dek. Derailing a opinion with just gripping 'cigarettes'? Quite funny, in man...(Read More)

Phuket surf danger: the calm before the storm

A alarming message mr Jerren (ISLA) is giving to people on Phuket ( residents and tourists!) about ...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

B400 for totaling a car- that will teach him!...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

What a load of crap. "Remarkable upgrades in infrastructure"???? Let's review....Raw s...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

" King Power more expensive than anywhere else in the world"So I guess the"African&qu...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

I can't share your enthusiasm I'm afraid. The baht has never been so strong, the place never...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket

 