PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26

PHUKET XTRA - August 26 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket hotels scramble to register as quarantine venues |:| Former bank stagger creates own access to account, steals B100,000 |:| Facebook vs Thai government as free speech issue widens Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 26 August 2020, 06:57PM

Kurt | 27 August 2020 - 08:13:16 

When I read in international press about Facebook vs Thailand frictions than it looks like Thailand is still not located on planet Earth. No respect for international democratic press freedom. That Facebook lets hang her ears to the Thai regime is disappointing. Yes, I know there are 40 million Thai to 'control' on Facebook. But still ...

 

Phuket community
