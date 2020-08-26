Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Former bank staffer creates own access to account, steals B100k for online games

Former bank staffer creates own access to account, steals B100k for online games

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 29-year-old former bank employee in Chalong for setting up his own online access to a bank customer’s account and siphoning off more than B100,000 to pay for online games.

crimetechnologypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 August 2020, 10:33AM

Parin was arrested in Chalong yesterday (Aug 24). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Parin was arrested in Chalong yesterday (Aug 24). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police sift through files with Parin. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police
A poster presented after the arrest explains how Parin stole the money from the account. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Officers arrested Parin ‘Ball’ Pajantabut, 29, at a house in Soi Ban Song Thai, off Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, yesterday (Aug 25), explained Lt Col Thapakorn Hanumat, Deputy Chief of the Investigation Division at Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), in Bangkok.

Parin was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Monday for three offences: fraud, unauthorised access to a computer system and entering false information into a computer system which is likely to cause damage to another person.

Seized as evidence in placing Parin under arrest was one laptop computer, three mobile phones, one WiFi internet router and one hard drive.

Parin was a former bank employee in Phuket who had just resigned less than a month ago, Lt Col Thapakorn explained.

Lt Col Thapakorn did not name which bank Parin worked for.

Parin had taken personal information of a customer, a pig farmer about 60 years old, and used it to access the farmer’s account via the bank’s “Net Bank” platform.

“He transfered money from the victim’s account to pay for online games,” Lt Col Thapakorn explained.

More than B100,000 had been transferred from the victim’s account, he said.

Parin had used personal information of the farmer, such as his bank account number, ID card and mobile phone number, to set up the online access to the account, which the farmer had no idea had been created, Lt Col Thapakorn explained.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“The victim did not realise that the money in his account had been smuggled away. The villain used the money from the victim’s account to buy products from digital content service providers in order to make it difficult to verify their financial routes,” he said.

In total, Parin had transferred money from the account 14 times, he added.

After Parin’s arrest, he was taken to Chalong Police Station for processing, Lt Col Thapakorn noted.

Police are expanding their investigation to determine whether there are other victims, he added.

The arrest was a collaboration of police working with bank investigators to track down Parin, Lt Col Thapakorn said.

“The police are ready to cooperate with various service banks in taking care of the property of all service users,” he said.

Lt Col Thapakorn urged people to be careful with disclosing their personal information.

“Be careful not to disclose your personal information, and financial information, to other people and conduct regular checks of your information security to make sure you do not leave a loophole for criminals to exploit,” he said.

“Any persons who believe they are victims of crimes against their property or personal information via an electronic system can contact the Information Technology Crime Suppression Center, located on 1st Floor at Royal Thai Police Building 1 [in Bangkok], or call their hotline 1599 or 1155,” Lt Col Thapakorn said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 26 August 2020 - 14:49:21 

Why bother to even report this if the bank and branch he worked at isn't disclosed?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

UN declares Africa free of polio
Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hungry elephant concerns as Phuket tourists gone! Thailand emergency extended? || August 25
Phuket light rail running another two years late
Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Prisons being developed as tourist attractions
Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’
Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Granny jailed over sex offers? Fatal run probe! Tonnes of trash off Phuket Beach! || August 24
Electricity outage to affect road over Karon Hill
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death
Government launches Center for Economic Situation Administration
South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000

 

Phuket community
Former bank staffer creates own access to account, steals B100k for online games

Why bother to even report this if the bank and branch he worked at isn't disclosed?...(Read More)

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists

ALSQ-Normal guests combined in 1 hotel. Untrained staff separated working in ALSQ part and Normal pa...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

TH Okay, play with me a round golf in phuket country club. You can´t? To expencive? And if you can ...(Read More)

Hunger pangs: Concerns rise over elephant welfare as camps struggle without tourism income

Foot, Good idea my place is a bit to small for elephant's perhaps this area from Chalong up to ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

Interpol again maybe, some last time half day on Interpol. ...(Read More)

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists

Wait, what, this guy is talking about segregating them from local guests inside the hotel? They want...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

Red Bull 'Boss' is already abroad more than 3 years. That is not possible on unlimited touri...(Read More)

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists

The irony of saying safety first" in a country that kills over 70 people a day on its roads. Th...(Read More)

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists

Again...NOBODY will come...but as long this increases the chance on a one way flight BKK-Almaty I am...(Read More)

Phuket light rail running another two years late

They are still trying to push this stupid rail project. Not even a bus service to speak of, but they...(Read More)

 

M Beach Club Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360

 