PHUKET XTRA - August 19 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Students protest outside Education Ministry |:| Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks |:| Police target protest leaders |:| State of emergency extension likely Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 19 August 2020, 07:11PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Let's be fair, these "police" can't find prostitution, ping pong show,, slow loris...(Read More)
This unfortunate accident reminds me of Mr Peter in Phuket prison. How is his case proceeding? Is he...(Read More)
By the way, there are plenty of very nice villas to rent on Phuket for short term for peanuts as the...(Read More)
complete BS, foreigners, if expats living in LOS and especially tourists have always been ripped off...(Read More)
And don't forget the Retirees. They also provide in jobs for car dealers, gardeners, housekeeper...(Read More)
@foot: Yes mate, he's clearly enjoyed the special 'reality distancing' enjoyed by people...(Read More)
“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals” Yes, yo...(Read More)
Are Bar owners responsible for cleaning beaches? That is funny. They are not allowed to have bars o...(Read More)
And the s#!^-show continues. This is just an endless series of bumbling incompetence, with the only ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.