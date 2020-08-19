State of emergency likely to be extended

THAILAND: A sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration has proposed the state of emergency be extended until the end of September to allow continued compulsory quarantining of people arriving from abroad.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 August 2020, 01:49PM

Thai returnees arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport are right away taken into quarantine. The state of emergency is expected to be extended to the end of September to enable continued quarantine of inbound people to effectively curb COVID-19. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Deputy army chief Gen Nathapol Nakpanit, deputy head of the CCSA panel, said today (Aug 19) the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations should be continued after it expires on Aug 31.

It was needed to ensure people arriving from other countries were quarantined and to quickly mobilise organisations to respond to any fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

“If there is a second wave it would be regrettable, because we have been doing well for as long as 90 days [without a community infection]. I would like to thank all people and sectors for having been cooperative,” Gen Nathapol said.

He said the quarantine period was reliable. Infections were detected in quarantined people within the 14-day period.

After infection was found, the disease remained in a person’s body for as long as 30 days, he warned.

The extension of the emergency to the end of September would not affect people’s lives in general, and they still had the right to rally, he said.

The extension still needs formal approval from the cabinet.

Gen Nathapol also said Thailand had invited foreign cyclists to take part in an inter-provincial event on Oct 6-16, Foreign participants would be quarantined for 14 days first.

Cyclists would compete for a trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The event would be held in Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Ranong provinces.

The Thai Cycling Association invited 172 international cyclists and expected at least 70 to participate, Gen Nathapol said.

He also said that 237 army engineers would return from their peace-keeping mission in Sudan next month, and would be quarantined on arrival.