PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Empty airports: Easier for foreign residents to return to Thailand! || January 21

PHUKET XTRA - January 21 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Easy for foreign residents to come back |:| Cannabis business registration to start Jan. 29 |:| No-show groom charged with rape by father of 15-year-old bride |:| Thailand COVID cases rise by 142 |:| Phuket officials in hot water? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 21 January 2021, 06:19PM

Phuket community
AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’

British technology and science to the rescue ...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents

Presumably you're talking about "permanent residency" status? Something which very few...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

PN still waiting for clarification restrictions. Well, as visitors may do nothing on Phuket (not vis...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

@ericphuket, Your experience underlines that all we read about laws/rules, including punishments, a...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

A group of women experienced the same, not pressed charges. Why not? RTP Captain 'has other thin...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment

Interesting you blocked my comment about this yesterday, only for it to be confirmed today. Maybe th...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

Its a shame that one of Phuket's successes has come to this but it was inevitable. Very frustrat...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

This is certainly understandable...and very unfortunate. I have noticed a few occasions where I saw...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

Something tells me that if this couple wouldn't have taken action and followed up, they probably...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

What a circus i arrived yesterday on a flight from bkk. On arrival the best example who you shouldn&...(Read More)

 

