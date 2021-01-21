Kata Rocks
Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents

THAILAND: Foreigners with Thai residency whose re-entry visas require them to return to Thailand within one year from the date of March 26 last year will be allowed to stay abroad until further notice, the Immigration Bureau (IB) said yesterday (Jan 20).

Thursday 21 January 2021, 07:17AM

Archayon: Aim is to help foreigners. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The agency said it has decided to relax the one-year re-entry requirement dating back to March 26 last year as the coronavirus outbreak still restricts all modes of travel.

This makes it very difficult for stranded foreign residents to make it back to Thailand.

Deputy bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said the temporary easing of the re-entry rule was intended to help foreigners with Thai residency who are still stranded overseas.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon, who is also the IB spokesman, said his boss Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang is concerned about foreigners with Thai residency who are still stranded in other countries and have not been able to return to Thailand since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pol Col Pakapong Saiubon, deputy chief of Immigration Division 1, directed all foreigners who have questions to contact the Bureau via www.immigration.go.th or on the 1178 hotline.

