PHUKET XTRA - May 13 Last-minute changes force Chalong Hospital delay |:| Durian mountain to become compost |:| Police under investigation over ’judge privileges’ |:| Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches |:| Jellyfish warning! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 13 May 2019, 06:12PM
Good grief, did Samran get reelected or has the changeover yet to occur?...(Read More)
Tourists should also be warned of the filthy water that discharges into the south end of Bang Tao, i...(Read More)
Patong Beach also has many jellyfish washed up on the beach. Sunday 12th May...(Read More)
Any donation for new Chalong Hospital? [No, we checked -- Ed]...(Read More)
This 'Chief Justice' has ..Corruption & Misconduct.. in his portfolio. Aii, RTP now has...(Read More)
"Every move of patients is disrespectful visible from the other side of the road...." Of c...(Read More)
10 weeks w/o rain will have an effect on mosquito densities. Now to get my pig neighbors to gather u...(Read More)
Over 11 million US spent on a concrete box that isn't even connected to anything. We all know th...(Read More)
"Other buildings such as laundry, WASTEWATER-TREATMENT SYSTEMS, etc., will be planned ( planned...(Read More)
sewage lines should be separated to rainwater drains... poor understanding, poor infrastructure.... ...(Read More)
