PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Durian mountain? Chalong Hospital delayed! Jellyfish warning? || May 13

PHUKET XTRA - May 13 Last-minute changes force Chalong Hospital delay |:| Durian mountain to become compost |:| Police under investigation over ’judge privileges’ |:| Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches |:| Jellyfish warning! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 13 May 2019, 06:12PM

 

 

Police urge safety after Italian cyclist hit by car
Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches
Power outage scheduled near Surin Beach
Surin Islands national park closes early due to weather
Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again
Phuket Opinion: Lives can wait for the money-go-round
Army scales back direct role in Phuket beach management, public transport
Blackout to leave Kamala without mains water supply
Driver charged, blames wet road for truck slamming into footbridge
Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall
Police under investigation over ‘judge privileges’ incident
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: HIV through blood transfusion? Biometrics at Phuket airport! Phuket media shuffle! || May 10
Biometric ID systems installed at Phuket International Airport
Two men charged following drug bust in Wichit
Dengue on the decline in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

Good grief, did Samran get reelected or has the changeover yet to occur?...(Read More)

Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

Tourists should also be warned of the filthy water that discharges into the south end of Bang Tao, i...(Read More)

Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

Patong Beach also has many jellyfish washed up on the beach. Sunday 12th May...(Read More)

King distributes B2.4bn in public donations to hospitals

Any donation for new Chalong Hospital? [No, we checked -- Ed]...(Read More)

Police under investigation over ‘judge privileges’ incident

This 'Chief Justice' has ..Corruption & Misconduct.. in his portfolio. Aii, RTP now has...(Read More)

Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall

"Every move of patients is disrespectful visible from the other side of the road...." Of c...(Read More)

Dengue on the decline in Phuket

10 weeks w/o rain will have an effect on mosquito densities. Now to get my pig neighbors to gather u...(Read More)

Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again

Over 11 million US spent on a concrete box that isn't even connected to anything. We all know th...(Read More)

Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall

"Other buildings such as laundry, WASTEWATER-TREATMENT SYSTEMS, etc., will be planned ( planned...(Read More)

Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again

sewage lines should be separated to rainwater drains... poor understanding, poor infrastructure.... ...(Read More)

 

