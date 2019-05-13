THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran is urging tourists and other beachgoers to beware swathes of jellyfish that washed up on Bang Tao Beach over the weekend.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 May 2019, 11:39AM

Tourists and other beachgoers are being urged to stay away from the jellyfish that have washed up on Bang Tao Beach in the hundreds. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“Please keep away from these Jellyfish on Bang Tao Beach as at this stage we don’t know what kind of jellyfish they are,” Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News this morning (May 13).

“We have asked officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) to identify what kind of jellyfish these are and we are starting to collect them off the beach,” he said.

“We are hoping to have all of them cleared from the beach by about about 3-4pm today,” he added.

In the meantime, people have been urged to stay out of the water.

The warning to beware the jellyfish extends all the way along Layan and Leypang beaches, Mr MaAnn added.

Local residents posted photos online yesterday after finding hundreds of the plain, clear jellyfish washed up on the sand. The jellyfish, round in shape and with small tentacles underneath, were found along all seven kilometres of Bang Tao Beach, local residents noted.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Christy Sweet | 13 May 2019 - 13:59:06 

Good grief, did Samran get reelected or has the changeover yet to occur?

BenPendejo | 13 May 2019 - 13:34:11 

Tourists should also be warned of the filthy water that discharges into the south end of Bang Tao, including the area near the sewage "treatment" plant (actually more of a sewage "collection" area [sometimes, because during heavy rain it just purges out to the sea right at a well known
 Beach Club])

martinstoker@talktalk.net | 13 May 2019 - 13:16:44 

Patong Beach also has many jellyfish washed up on the beach. Sunday 12th May

