THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drowning during monkey rescue? Ministry of corruption? Wife, son killed in front of customers || Oct. 4

PHUKET XTRA - October 4 Man drowns going after monkey |:| Ministry of Education: Corruption at its finest |:| Hunting alleged rapist |:| Tsunami-warning check-up |:| Wife, son killed in front of customers Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 4 October 2018, 05:55PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach
Rain to impact Phuket until Sunday, district chiefs should prepare for evacuations
One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty
Phuket pickup driver injured when vehicle rear-ends ice truck
Unidentified man drowns in Phuket pond
Phuket Police hunt alleged attempted rapist
Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riled up over Maya Bay? Chinese arrival down 50%! New top cop! || Oct. 3
New Provincial Police commander arrives in Phuket
Thalang PEA announces electricity shut-off for Thepkrasattri Rd
Tour firms up in arms over Maya Bay closure
Phuket Governor visits flood damaged Kamala
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay closed indefinitely! Ban on immigration ’tips’? One dead in ’Phoenix’ raising || Oct. 2
Bangkok officials declare Maya Bay a tourist no-go zone

 

Phuket community
One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

They are an abject waste of time and money - just like life savers on the beach. If fools want to go...(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

Weird article.Full of contradictions....(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

The warning systems should be top priority, some people have very short memories of what happened in...(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

Why was the defect tsunami buoy 6 months ago not replaces by a spare/reserve buoy, and the broken bu...(Read More)

Phuket pickup driver injured when vehicle rear-ends ice truck

How many people sleep when driving, seems to be a high number, on a small island. LOS, Land Of Snooz...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Conjecture is a poor excuse for facts....(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

It must be extremely important to conclude who was or were responsible for taking th Phoenix out in ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides

Landslides are not result of heavy downpour. It happens during downpour, but are result of hills can...(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

@ Discover Thainess - yep, and add that the ocean is getting a bit of a reprieve as the seafood buff...(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

Well...maybe the Chinese aren't as stupid as Thai officials think. The Chinese have heard all t...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019

 