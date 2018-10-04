PHUKET: Police are hunting for a man who allegedly attempted to rape two women after they returned to their rented room after hanging out at apartment in Phuket Town last Sunday (Sept 30).

By Tavee Adam

Thursday 4 October 2018, 10:21AM

Police are hunting for this man who allegedly attempted to rape two women in a rented room in Phuket Town last Sunday. Photo: Nam

Lt Sakchai Chunyong an investigator from the Phuket City Police, who is leading the investigation into the case, confirmed to The Phuket News today(Oct 4), “This incident happened in early hours of Sept 30. The two woman are from Surat Thani province and aged 23 and 25 years old.

Asked whether the two women recognised the suspect, Lt Sakchai confirmed that they had never seen the man before.

“The information the woman have provided into the suspect’ actions are still a little blurred,” he explained.

“The women told us that somehow the suspect managed to enter their rented room in an apartment block on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town. He hit both of two women on their faces and bodies. These women claimed to me that this man then tried to rape both of them. For some reason he failed to do and he then made his escape away from the scene.

“The two women came to report the incident at the police station later the same morning,” he said.

Lt Sakchai added, “Right now I don’t have charge for him yet. I need to investigate him first. I am looking for this suspect.”