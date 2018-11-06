THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Deadly massage? Same-sex partnerships coming! Phoenix team gives up! || Nov. 6

PHUKET XTRA - November 6 Tsunami-warning towers 100% |:| Charges over lighting yacht fire |:| Same-sex couples to get ’90% due rights’ |:| Phoenix salvage team gives up |:| Man dies after Thai massage! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 6 November 2018, 06:14PM

 

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

