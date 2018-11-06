THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Brit charged, fined after yacht lightning-strike fire

PHUKET: The British skipper on board the yacht that caught fire after a lightning strike and burned to the waterline off Phuket late last Saturday afternoon has been handed down a three-month suspended jail term and fined B3,000 for operating a boat in Thai waters without the appropriate license.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 November 2018, 11:17AM

The news was revealed at Phuket Provincial Hall late yesterday afternoon (Nov 5) at a meeting called by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

Governor Phakaphong called to the meeting all officials in Phuket responsible for marine transportation so he could be fully briefed on what had happened in the yacht fire incident, which saw the Beneteau 50-foot sloop Emmjay catch fire after a lightning strike at about 5pm on Saturday.

Of concern was that nine British nationals were on board when the yacht caught fire. All nine were safely recovered by a passing charter fishing boat. (See story here.)

Wiwat Chitchertwong, Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, reported, “This case was reported to the police, and the Phuket Provincial Court handed down its judgment against Mr David Stewart Toy, who was is captain of the boat.

“He was charged and found guilty of operating a boat without a license. The penalty handed down was a suspended sentence of three months in jail and a fine of B3,000,” Mr Wiwat said.

“The second defendant, Mikey Burker, a Thai national who was boat crew, was charged with supporting Mr Toy in wrongfully using the boat. His penalty handed down was a suspended jail term of two months and a fine of B2,000,” Mr Wiwat added.

“All tourists on the boat were safe, and insurance took care of all nine tourists to check in at the JW Marriott Maikhao,” Mr Wiwat added.

“This incident forced officials to be aware of water safety and it showed how officials work together in such incidents. Every aspect of how officials responded to this shows people to be confident in water safety in Phuket,” Mr Wiwat said.

 

 

malczx7r | 07 November 2018 - 10:05:13 

There are loads of illegal charter boats in Chalong, maybe those in charge should go look, try Chalong, loads there!

Kurt | 06 November 2018 - 18:22:40 

This super fast fining is Phuket 6.0, Really! BKK can learn from it with the Thaksins, the soucer Abbot, the National Park black leopard criminal, the Red bull guy, and so on and so on about influential people who are not committed under normal thai laws. Foreigners are easy targets. Thai Hi-So,  oh no , forget it.

Kurt | 06 November 2018 - 18:16:12 

@...., ..How about I live on Phuket, have a yacht, take a group of friends sailing with me during weekend. Than is fire happening occurs ( sure not due to lightening).  Say, it is my boat, can I promote a thai to be captain for during such trip? The thai flexibility is enormous when they are understanding. ( money)

Capt B | 06 November 2018 - 16:07:38 

Thai Registered/Flagged vessel must have Thai Capt. . Commercial or Charter Boat must have Thai Capt.  & Marine Crew except for Fishing Vessel with Thai Capt. always required. If Capt not Thai National must have Thai Work Permit & Own & Operate the vessel, but vessel can not make way  in Thai waters without Thai Captain gainfully employed onboard as the Thai Captain.

Nasa12 | 06 November 2018 - 12:13:50 

So Mr Wiwat and Phakaphong Tavipatana jet-ski and parasailing on the beaches are safe now? And all this gasoline filling on the beaches are safe to ? And all these cars and motorbike without number plates coming every morning/after noon with a 5 + jet-ski tow after are safe to ? Answers are welcome Mr Wiwat and Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

Kurt | 06 November 2018 - 11:41:03 

Wow, I wait with my comment. Give others time to comment first.  :-)

