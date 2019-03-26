|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - March 26 Day 2 of Thailand election aftermath |:| Patong starts deploying free water |:| Phuket Governor admits drought |:| No ’Tsunami alert’, just a notice |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 26 March 2019, 06:04PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
You have to admire thai safety standards: give prior warning of an inspection - three operators stil...(Read More)
The Thai's treat the country as a trash bin. Like in that picture, they are totally comfortable ...(Read More)
This is a nice little racket the Police have running. They allow the "rental agents" (anyo...(Read More)
"...Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is highly likely to reclaim premiership..." Is any...(Read More)
Hilarious! All the punters on here complain about bike shops renting to tourists with no license, an...(Read More)
Missed Kamala off the list. Guess they aren't operating on a daily basis there!...(Read More)
Another one who cannot read and understand an article. Thai Lion Air is Indonesian. ...(Read More)
So much for the survey that said there would be a 97% turn out....(Read More)
Perhaps these 'earth shakes' were warnings, for more heavy to come. And it is quite nearby....(Read More)
Did they still charge him a entry fee?...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.