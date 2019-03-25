THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong starts deploying free emergency water for residents

PHUKET: Phuket Municipality has begin rolling out free emergency water supply to residents in Phuket’s busiest tourism town as reduced pressure in the mains water supply has left many without any running water at all.

tourismpatongnatural-resourcesweather
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 25 March 2019, 07:13PM

Patong Municipality is now providing free water to residents three days a week. Photo: Patong Municipality

Businesses, however, will have to find – and fund – their own water supply, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told to The Phuket News today (Mar 25).

Free water will be provided to residents by council water trucks three days per week, Mayor Chalermluck explained.

“We have been facing a lack of water for days as it is a drought. Some people are getting only low-pressure water supply, and some places have no water from the Phuket Authority Water (PWA) at all,” she added.

The free water trucks will drive on along Phrabaramee Rd, Phisitgoranee Rd and Nanai Rd from 10am until 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Mayor Chalermluck explained.

The water is being drawn from underground sources available to Patong Municipality as the council has no lake to use as an emergency supply, she added.

Residents must be beside the road and have their own containers ready, Mayor Chalermluck noted.

“Please have your water containers ready and bring them to the side of the road to make it easierfor us,” she said.

Splash Beach Club

“The water trucks will drive only along these roads, and will not enter sidestreets. If you miss the water truck and desperately need water, or if you have special requirements, please call us on 076-342600,” she added.

Of note, if the water truck delivering ther water is a council fire truck, which are also being used to deliver the free emergency water, the firefighters are happy to refill tanks that the fire truck's hoses can reach.

Mayor Chalermluck stressed that the free emergency water was for residents only.

“This water is not for any businesses. I have already asked business owners in Patong to find water by themselves. That is what they are doing now, having water delivered by water trucks,” she said.

“We have not set any end date for providing water to residents. We will keep doing it until the PWA has water to give to people.

“And people, please save as much water as you can,” she added.

 

 

