THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Crash leaves bike hanging! Molesting a hospital patient? Bombs over Southern Thailand!|| March 11

PHUKET XTRA - March 11 Crash leaves bike hanging |:| Bombs all over Southern Thailand |:| Resorts rolling in own water tankers |:| Kalim Beach clean-up |:| Man charged for molesting katoey Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 11 March 2019, 06:01PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

 ‘No security fears in Phuket,’ says island’s Army chief
New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole
Phuket Opinion: Gone swimming
Man charged for molesting ladyboy patient at Phuket hospital
Body of man who jumped from northern bridge recovered south of Phuket
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times
Kalim beach cleanup staged as rubble remains
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No more plane selfies? Emergency water for Koh Kaew? Party disbanded! || March 8
Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users
A third king cobra caught at Kathu construction camp
Safety zone at Phuket Airport to be implemented
Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack
Several senior Phuket police to be moved in national reshuffle
Divers search for ’mentally unstable’ man who jumped off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge

 

Phuket community
New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

How does one not 'appear' drunk'? Everyone involved in 'accidents' should be tes...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

And here we are, the RTP side pass the thai traffic laws and allow Pick ups to have passengers in th...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

"We did not test on alcohol as she didn't appear drunk"! ...She didn't appear ?!!...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

Just a question: Are thai Officials NOW anticipating on next wet season and clean NOW rivers, canal...(Read More)

Passengers allowed in back of pickups for Songkran

A meeting to ensure the road safety during Songkran? Give me a break. Just the usual road tent sitti...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

Hahaha, speeding not always brings you home fast. Wonder what her car insurance is going to decide. ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Misunderstandings regarding the new foreign worker law

When you read whole article with all sections, one is not surprised about misunderstandings. Thai l...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019

 