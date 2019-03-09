Kalim beach cleanup staged as rubble remains

PHUKET: More than 100 officials, hotel staff, volunteers and local residents joined a mass cleanup at Kalim Beach yesterday morning (Mar 8) under Patong Municipality’s ‘Aware and Conserve the Environment’ campaign.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 9 March 2019, 12:21PM

More than 100 officials, hotel staff, volunteers and local residents joined a mass cleanup at Kalim Beach yesterday (Mar 8). Photo: Patong PR

Leading the cleanup were Somjit Limpatthanawong, Deputy Palad (Deputy Chief Administration Officer) at Patong Municipality, and Thinakorn Khunpaseema, head of Patong Municipality’s Sanitation Division. “About 100 kilograms of trash, mainly plastic and glass bottles, were collected, and there were a lot of cigarette butts too,” Mr Thinakorn noted. Kalim Beach in recent years has been subjected to mass dumping, including construction rubble and even bags heavily soaked with oil dumped there last year. Much of the construction rubble remains on the beach. In response, Mr Thinakorn urged people to send photos of any trash dumped on Kalim Beach along with a map of description of exactly where the materials have been dumped. “Please send photos and the location of any trash dumped on the beach through the Patong Muncipality Public Relations Office Facebook page (click here),” Mr Thinakorn said.