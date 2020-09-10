Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid Thailand’s suicide rates up! Online booze ban? || September 10

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid Thailand’s suicide rates up! Online booze ban? || September 10

PHUKET XTRA - September 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com COVID blamed for 22% spike in suicides |:| Protester’s BIG plans |:| Online booze sales banned |:| Phuket warning tower need repairs |:| Gambling den raided |:| Flooding in Patong |:| New Covid-19 cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 10 September 2020, 08:43PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
JSCCIB: Jobless total to worsen without strong measures
COVID impact puts government projects on the backburner
14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree
Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels sound alarm? ’VIP’ tourist arrivals? Constitution changes to cost billions? || September 9
Phuket Town major water supply outage expanded
No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police
Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok
Electricity outage to hit Kathu
Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket
Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor
B10bn for charter rewrite

 

Phuket community
Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket

Sorry, Thai government. So many sad people commenting here....(Read More)

Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

Tuk-tuk drivers agreed a fare of 20 Baht for rides in Patong, the other week. And hotels at some Lag...(Read More)

Italian GP a glimpse of F1’s future

Hardly indicative of the future. F1 has been dominated by 1 team, followed by a little competition ...(Read More)

Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office

What makes a certified student body? ...(Read More)

B10bn for charter rewrite

The General prime mister should have previously guided to have a democratic charter in place from th...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Patong's Graceland Resort & Spa chosen as ASLQ accommodation? Does that mean a soft starting...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Red just now in BP that the ASLQ quarantine of the 4 VIPS on Phuket cost them 250,000 thb each. The...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

555, Common sense would have been to test the towers BEFORE the drill. Oh hang on- I've spotted ...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

Fascinated, I did my 90 day report yesterday and immigration was packed. Busier than I have ever see...(Read More)

Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today

Not 9 am, as organised, but 10 am. Hehehe. 'Time' remains a very difficult thing in Thailand...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 