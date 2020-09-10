PHUKET XTRA - September 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com COVID blamed for 22% spike in suicides |:| Protester’s BIG plans |:| Online booze sales banned |:| Phuket warning tower need repairs |:| Gambling den raided |:| Flooding in Patong |:| New Covid-19 cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 10 September 2020, 08:43PM
Sorry, Thai government. So many sad people commenting here....(Read More)
Tuk-tuk drivers agreed a fare of 20 Baht for rides in Patong, the other week. And hotels at some Lag...(Read More)
Hardly indicative of the future. F1 has been dominated by 1 team, followed by a little competition ...(Read More)
What makes a certified student body? ...(Read More)
The General prime mister should have previously guided to have a democratic charter in place from th...(Read More)
Patong's Graceland Resort & Spa chosen as ASLQ accommodation? Does that mean a soft starting...(Read More)
Red just now in BP that the ASLQ quarantine of the 4 VIPS on Phuket cost them 250,000 thb each. The...(Read More)
555, Common sense would have been to test the towers BEFORE the drill. Oh hang on- I've spotted ...(Read More)
Fascinated, I did my 90 day report yesterday and immigration was packed. Busier than I have ever see...(Read More)
Not 9 am, as organised, but 10 am. Hehehe. 'Time' remains a very difficult thing in Thailand...(Read More)
