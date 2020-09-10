14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree

PHUKET: A raid by police and other law-enforcement officers last night arrested 14 gamblers at a venue north of Phuket Town last night (Sept 9).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 September 2020, 11:50AM

The arrests were made by 15 Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Thongchai Rattanadet, together with Phuket City Police, at 9:35pm, reported Phuket City Police.

Officers arrested 14 people, both men and women, while gambling on card games at a shop named “Tidlom” near Boat Lagoon, in Koh Kaew, said the report.

Officers also seized B1400 in cash and two sets of cards as items of evidence.

The 14 gamblers were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal gambling and charged under the Emergency Decree for forming an illegal gathering.