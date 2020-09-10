BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree

14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree

PHUKET: A raid by police and other law-enforcement officers last night arrested 14 gamblers at a venue north of Phuket Town last night (Sept 9).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 September 2020, 11:50AM

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

The raid netted 14 gamblers. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

« »

The arrests were made by 15 Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Thongchai Rattanadet, together with Phuket City Police, at 9:35pm, reported Phuket City Police.

Officers arrested 14 people, both men and women, while gambling on card games at a shop named “Tidlom” near Boat Lagoon, in Koh Kaew, said the report.

Officers also seized B1400 in cash and two sets of cards as items of evidence. 

The 14 gamblers were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal gambling and charged under the Emergency Decree for forming an illegal gathering.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels sound alarm? ’VIP’ tourist arrivals? Constitution changes to cost billions? || September 9
Phuket Town major water supply outage expanded
No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police
Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok
Electricity outage to hit Kathu
Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket
Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor
B10bn for charter rewrite
Boss probe ’will be made public’
Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anywhere but Phuket: Tourism struggle continues! Hungry Ghost Fest! || September 8
Cabinet approves B23bn graduate job creation scheme

 

Phuket community
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office

What makes a certified student body? ...(Read More)

B10bn for charter rewrite

The General prime mister should have previously guided to have a democratic charter in place from th...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Patong's Graceland Resort & Spa chosen as ASLQ accommodation? Does that mean a soft starting...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Red just now in BP that the ASLQ quarantine of the 4 VIPS on Phuket cost them 250,000 thb each. The...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

555, Common sense would have been to test the towers BEFORE the drill. Oh hang on- I've spotted ...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

Fascinated, I did my 90 day report yesterday and immigration was packed. Busier than I have ever see...(Read More)

Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today

Not 9 am, as organised, but 10 am. Hehehe. 'Time' remains a very difficult thing in Thailand...(Read More)

Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach

Yes, when trees were still there , than the roots would probably did 'hold' that road sectio...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Time that we read what the quarantine of 14 days the tourist cost in approved ASQ hotels on Phuket. ...(Read More)

Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket

Where is the logic in this explanation. Right on their way to Cambodia where they have to do quarant...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand

 