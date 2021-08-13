The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid infections continue to climb, Mass screening in lockdown area |:| August 13

PHUKET XTRA - August 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket mass screening tests over 1,300 |:| Test kit purchase postponed |:| Covid cases keep climbing |:| More Pfizer doses on their way Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 13 August 2021, 06:57PM

