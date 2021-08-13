Phuket marks 33 new COVID infections

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 33 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 12), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,749.

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 August 2021, 08:49AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 12) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 11). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11pm last night, also marked two more Phuket Sandbox arrivals confirmed as infected, and three more people brought to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People home” campaign.

The 33 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 396, as follows:

Aug 6 - 40 new cases

Aug 7 - 40 new cases

Aug 8 - 81 new cases

Aug 9 - 61 new cases

Aug 10 - 37 new cases

Aug 11 - 104 new cases

Aug 12 - 33 new cases

The current total of 1,749 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 55 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 679 people were now under medical care or supervision, a fall of 18 since Wednesday, with a total of 1,217 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 809 beds available for COVID patients, with 511 of the beds occupied, a fall of 59 since Wednesday, and the remaining 298 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 20 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday); 221 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+22) and only 266 were ‘Green’ patients, 85 fewer than the 351 Green patients reported on Wednesday.

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.